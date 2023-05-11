Home » Bomb find in Gelsenkirchen: 7,200 residents have to leave their homes – news
News

Bomb find in Gelsenkirchen: 7,200 residents have to leave their homes – news

by admin
Bomb find in Gelsenkirchen: 7,200 residents have to leave their homes – news

Because of the defusing of an aerial bomb from the Second World War, on Thursday in Gelsenkirchen around 7,200 residents have had to vacate their homes.

Ten hundredweight bomb discovered

The ten hundredweight dud from the Second World War was uncovered during construction work, the city announced on Wednesday.

An area of ​​600 meters around the site in the Bulmke-Hüllen district must now be evacuated. The area must be vacated by 12:30 p.m. The defusing is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.

All schools and day care centers in the area will also be evacuated and closed. Further information is available here on the website of the city of Gelsenkirchen:

See also  Third dose, first findings from Israel: the epidemic slows down in the elderly

You may also like

Authorities of the 16 cantons, all ready to...

Valledupar received 210,000 tourists during the Vallenato Festival

Residents of a building whose load-bearing wall was...

Cyril Ramaphosa calls for an end to the...

Casanare Risk Management rehabilitated and improved 14 kilometers...

Evacuation: Massive rocks threaten the Swiss mountain village...

The domestic Holm bank is expanding its reach...

Petro says that “traditional press sector” belongs to...

Adhere to the people’s letters and visits and...

New train strike announced from Sunday evening to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy