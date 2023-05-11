Bomb find in Gelsenkirchen: 7,200 residents have to leave their homes – news

Because of the defusing of an aerial bomb from the Second World War, on Thursday in Gelsenkirchen around 7,200 residents have had to vacate their homes.

Ten hundredweight bomb discovered

The ten hundredweight dud from the Second World War was uncovered during construction work, the city announced on Wednesday.

An area of ​​600 meters around the site in the Bulmke-Hüllen district must now be evacuated. The area must be vacated by 12:30 p.m. The defusing is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.

All schools and day care centers in the area will also be evacuated and closed. Further information is available here on the website of the city of Gelsenkirchen: