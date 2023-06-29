Bomb-laden vehicle exploded in Mexico: 5 injured – World News

Mexicanof Guanajuato After noticing a suspicious vehicle in Celaya, the citizens reported to the police. Upon the notification, the security forces went to check the vehicle, which was stated to be loaded with bombs. The abandoned vehicle exploded during the inspection and caught fire. As a result of the accident, 5 national guards were injured and the flames spread to other vehicles.

The windows of some houses were broken. The condition of the guards who were taken to the hospital was stated to be serious.

After the incident, a large number of security guards were sent to the region and an investigation into the accident was launched.

