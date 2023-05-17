Bomb shelters in Kyiv will be additionally inspected

In Kyiv, during the recent rocket attacks, many bomb shelters were closed. Such cases were recorded in almost all districts of the capital. This was reported in the Kyiv City Military Administration.

“Closing shelters during wartime, during such massive airstrikes, is a crime. Therefore, today, at the meeting of the Kyiv Defense Council, I, as the head of the KMVA, focused special attention on solving this issue. The tasks for the National Police of Kyiv, the Municipal Guard of the city and all heads of the RDA were determined immediately. As soon as possible, all shelters in the city of Kyiv must be inspected, all objects to which the civilian population does not have access must be recorded, and the balance-keepers will immediately ensure unimpeded access to the protective structures of civil protection. Such cases as the closure of shelters in the capital should not be. It is unacceptable. The life and safety of Kyiv residents is and will always remain our top priority! In particular, our soldiers are fighting for this, and they are bringing peace in Ukraine closer every day after our Victory!” Serhiy Popko, head of the KMVA, said.

As “FACTS” wrote, earlier important changes were announced in the operation of the metro in the capital.

50

Read us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Instagram