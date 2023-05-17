Home » Bomb shelters in Kyiv will be additionally inspected
News

Bomb shelters in Kyiv will be additionally inspected

by admin
Bomb shelters in Kyiv will be additionally inspected

In Kyiv, during the recent rocket attacks, many bomb shelters were closed. Such cases were recorded in almost all districts of the capital. This was reported in the Kyiv City Military Administration.

“Closing shelters during wartime, during such massive airstrikes, is a crime. Therefore, today, at the meeting of the Kyiv Defense Council, I, as the head of the KMVA, focused special attention on solving this issue. The tasks for the National Police of Kyiv, the Municipal Guard of the city and all heads of the RDA were determined immediately. As soon as possible, all shelters in the city of Kyiv must be inspected, all objects to which the civilian population does not have access must be recorded, and the balance-keepers will immediately ensure unimpeded access to the protective structures of civil protection. Such cases as the closure of shelters in the capital should not be. It is unacceptable. The life and safety of Kyiv residents is and will always remain our top priority! In particular, our soldiers are fighting for this, and they are bringing peace in Ukraine closer every day after our Victory!” Serhiy Popko, head of the KMVA, said.

As “FACTS” wrote, earlier important changes were announced in the operation of the metro in the capital.

50

Read us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Instagram

See also  The situation at the front on the morning of March 23 and losses - Infographic

You may also like

“It looks alive!”. The hyper-realistic sculpture stops at...

Abakrim criticizes the “absence of accessibility” in Parliament

On the verge of a new increase in...

Mediterranean University – Articles

HERITAGE MONTH: NATIONAL HERITAGE AND PLASTIC ART AN...

Four out of ten Latinos suffer from stress,...

State retaliation on students. The fund against high...

“Please set up a court in Hwaseong” to...

They ask for prison for a man who...

Changsha has become a popular destination for cultural...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy