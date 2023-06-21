Bomb threat in the Council of the Judiciary – Diario La Hora

CONTINGENCY. The National Police evacuated the workers.

A new attack threat was reported today afternoon, Tuesday June 20, at the facilities of the judiciary Council in Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas.

The alert occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. This frightened the employeeswho were quickly evacuated by the National Police.

It was anonymously warned about the presence of a bomb inside this institution of justice, where On June 6, armed subjects murdered a detainee who remained in the temporary isolation zone.

The National Police arrived at the site to safeguard people and verify if the explosive device actually existed.

Until the closing of this edition, the bomb was not found, but they were waiting for a specialized squad to rule out any risk. (JD)

The Council of the Judiciary issued a statement to reject the new attack.

