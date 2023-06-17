Bombing of Bratislava – what the extremists won’t tell you? | | .a week

what the extremists won’t tell you in this regard is that the American attack on Bratislava was not an attack on our independence. It was not just an attack on the capital, as a symbol of the clero-fascist state. Despite the fact that the people declared war on the USA and the state collaborated with Hitler, the Americans at the beginning of the summer of 1944 were no longer interested in the Slovak puppet government and its embarrassing act of declaring war.

The aim of the combat mission of the American bombers was not political, but purely strategic goals – the Bratislava APOLLO refinery, the Danube Winter Port and the strategic railway bridge over the Danube.

Although it may seem strange to us today, the Bratislava refinery was among the TOP American strategic targets in 1944. According to American intelligence, at that time it was among the largest producers of oil products that the Nazis could still use for their military efforts.

During the American air raid, 118 people were killed in Bratislava (of which 74 died in the refinery itself) and more than 580 citizens of the city had to seek medical treatment after the air raid. The victims of the war undoubtedly need to be remembered. But the tragic events of June 16, 1944 must be seen in a broader context – they were victims of the war provoked by Nazi Germany and its collaborators, which included the people’s Slovak state.

The article was published in cooperation with oz Post Bellum www.postbellum.sk

