Stefano Bonaccini’s road to the Democratic Party congress passes from the stage of the Teatro del Sale in Florence, as a guest of Mayor Dario Nardella. The mayor of Florence openly takes the field to support the candidacy for the dem secretariat of the president of the Emilia-Romagna Region, considering it a guarantee of unity and inclusiveness. «It will be able to bring added value to keep the front of the mayors united as much as possible – says Nardella -, and of the local administrators. Their credibility is a heritage that we cannot disperse».

For Nardella, the essential objective of the congress will have to be a new-found community that knows how to go beyond the currents that have divided the Democratic Party up to now. “We can no longer afford another congress in which we change the secretary and not the party – he observes – and above all we cannot again believe that it is enough to change the top to have collective leadership”. And it is precisely from the need to overcome the currents that Bonaccini opens his speech in Florence: «I don’t want to be the candidate of any current. The Democratic Party today must be disassembled and reassembled ».

Trends that have often led to bitter opposition within the top dem leaders, against whom Bonaccini points the finger: «I think our people are fed up with verbal brawls within the ruling class of the Democratic Party. We need a new season, a style that promotes respect between us knowing that we will have to be part of the same family». The Emilian president’s greatest concern is that a climate of division, even after the congress, could end up reducing the weight of the party especially in the perspective of an opposition that promises to be long and demanding. “I’m not afraid that the Democratic Party will end – he explains -. Instead, I fear that it will become an irrelevant party in Italy and in Italian politics. That it weighs little, that it is always forced to be dragged by the others». The specter of possible post-congress splits, despite the reassurances of the candidates, is concrete, and on the eve of the Monk event in Rome, in which Elly Schlein is expected to officially announce the race for the secretariat, Bonaccini reiterates his loyalty to the Pd’s project at the regardless of who will take the lead: «Whoever wins must expect that the next day the others lend a hand and play as if they were all one man. He takes off the partisan T-shirts worn during the congressional campaign and puts on the Democratic Party T-shirt.

Then he announces a tour that will start on December 10 from Bari: «We want to touch at least 100 cities – says Bonaccini -, not only the capitals but also medium and small municipalities that risk feeling forgotten and abandoned by politics from the mountains to the seaside resorts they want to be represented.” A congressional campaign that promises to be demanding, therefore, and which Bonaccini chooses to base on dialogue with other candidates. Among all Matteo Ricci. «It’s a friend-says-him. We have known each other for many years. We come from parties that have changed their names from time to time but that’s where they come from. We’ll see, if he wants to reason, I’m here.’ Finally, a passage on the difficulties of cohesion and the decline in popularity affecting the opposition parties: «The 5 Star Movement has more than halved the votes. The third pole took half of the votes of the Democratic Party – explains Bonaccini -. I have great respect for both political forces and I hope they want to share with us a season of credible and not rude opposition. But I don’t care much about the problem. Once we have defined our identity, everyone will have to deal with us. We will discuss in tone and on the merits of what we should do ».