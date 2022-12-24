Home News Bonaccini: “The Democratic Party puts public health at the center of its proposals, to increase spending over 7% of GDP”
ROME. After the proposals for the South, launched in his stop in Calabria, the candidate for the secretariat of the Democratic Party, Stefano Bonaccini, launches the second block of proposals, on the theme of Health, with a direct broadcast on social networks, pointing the finger at the government, which at the his first budget law «sacrifices health care. This choice – he underlines – is accompanied by other measures in favor of no-vax doctors », after having «chased after anti-scientific positions and opposed masks, distancing, vaccines ».

The first battle of the Democratic Party, says Bonaccini, should therefore be to aim to “increase the funding of the national health service, with the aim of bringing health spending to over 7% of GDP”. Not only more resources, but also “better distributed”, so that “a citizen of Bolzano and one of Palermo have the same right to health care”.

Faced with the need to increase the number of health personnel, Bonaccini asks to “exceed the limited number in the faculties of Medicine”, increasing nurses and operators: “Foreigners who take care of us and our elderly are welcome. The right – accuses the president of Emilia Romagna – considers the immigration issue a taboo, I don’t».

In the light of the experience of the pandemic, for Bonaccini we must therefore “focus on the territorial network for primary care, with proximity services, because hospitals are not enough, they cannot take care of everything”. Among his proposals, also that of being able to transform pharmacies “qualifying them as health service centers”. And if we want to face the growing need for mental health services, for Bonaccini the psychologist bonus is not enough, because it must be accompanied by the “strengthening of the mental health departments, child neuropsychiatry and the figure of the community psychologist”.

