Home » Bonaccini, tomorrow Meloni returns to Emilia Romagna – Emilia-Romagna
News

Bonaccini, tomorrow Meloni returns to Emilia Romagna – Emilia-Romagna

by admin
Bonaccini, tomorrow Meloni returns to Emilia Romagna – Emilia-Romagna

On the occasion of the visit of EU President Von Der Leyen

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLOGNA, MAY 24 – Tomorrow, when the President of the EU Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen is scheduled to visit Emilia-Romagna, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will also return to the region affected by the floods. Stefano Bonaccini said it, speaking in the hall of the Legislative Assembly of the Region. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy