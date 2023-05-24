Bonaccini, tomorrow Meloni returns to Emilia Romagna – Emilia-Romagna

16
On the occasion of the visit of EU President Von Der Leyen
(ANSA) – BOLOGNA, MAY 24 – Tomorrow, when the President of the EU Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen is scheduled to visit Emilia-Romagna, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will also return to the region affected by the floods. Stefano Bonaccini said it, speaking in the hall of the Legislative Assembly of the Region. (HANDLE).
