Opening this Friday in Bongor of a training workshop for MPS activists and allied parties on the resolutions and recommendations of the national dialogue held from August 20 to October 8, 2022 in N’Djamena.

Arrival in Bongor, capital of the province of Mayo Kebbi East, yesterday evening, the delegation of the Patriotic Salvation Movement (MPS), led by the Secretary General 2th deputy and party spokesman Jean Bernard Padaré was faced with a hundred activists from the MPS and allied parties this Friday morning. It was to launch the training workshop on the resolutions and recommendations of the national dialogue. It is a train-the-trainer workshop because taking part in it, apart from the militants of the allied parties, the members of the provincial secretariat of the MPS of Mayo Kebbi Est, those of the departmental councils of the four departments of the province (Mayo Boneye, Mayo Lemié, Kabbia and Mont Illi), the communal council of Bongor, the sub-prefectural councils.

“Our people have suffered too much. We must, following what was said during the inclusive national dialogue, inculcate a new way of seeing”, urged Jean Bernard Padaré. He invites participants to have no fear. Because “nothing is taboo. You have the right to ask all the questions, to initiate all the debates and the experts are there to provide you with answers”.

Indeed, it is the executives of the MPS like Elise Loum, Hinsou Hara, Dr. Djigaou Matchanga who are the experts appointed to give the training.

Jean Bernard Padaré urged the participants to in turn duplicate this training at the base. “At the end of this training workshop, I dare to hope that each of us will be sufficiently equipped and ready to go into the field in the four departments of the province of Mayo Kebbi Est in order to deliver the essential message” contained in a booklet summary in French and Arabic which will be given to the participants at the end of the training.