Bonn district court allows "Cum-Ex" charges against Olearius

Bonn district court allows "Cum-Ex" charges against Olearius

The public prosecutor charged the accused with 15 cases of particularly serious tax evasion between 2006 and the end of 2019, which he is said to have committed together with those who were persecuted or convicted separately. Two cases are said to have remained at the experimental stage. The resulting tax damage is said to be almost 280 million euros. The court intends to announce dates for the main hearing separately.

According to the court, the prosecution was admitted in 14 cases and the proceedings regarding one case – allegation of tax evasion in relation to the credit institution’s proprietary trading in the dividend season 2010 – were not opened due to the prohibition of double prosecution.

Has today’s Chancellor Scholz had any influence?

For years, the Hamburg Parliament has been investigating whether the then mayor Olaf Scholz (SPD) had any influence on the tax case of the Warburg Bank, which was involved in the “Cum-Ex” scandal. Today’s Federal Chancellor denies that. Now, according to the will of the Union, the Bundestag should also set up a committee of inquiry. He should clarify whether political influence was exerted on the tax case during Scholz’s time as Hamburg mayor and whether claims against the bank in the millions should be waived. It is also to be examined whether gaps in memory, to which the Chancellor refers in this context, are credible.

