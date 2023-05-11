Bono in Naples wearing the scarf of the team – Campania

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NAPLES, MAY 10 – Bono Vox celebrates his 63rd birthday in Naples, where he landed today and where, on Saturday, he will perform at the San Carlo theater with his show Stories of Surrender, the only Italian date.



Landed at Capodichino airport, he received a scarf from Napoli champions of Italy from some fans, which he immediately tied around his neck. Among those waiting for him was also Peppe D’Albenzio, historic Neapolitan fan of U2, who had the tattoo with the logo of the Irish group autographed on his arm.



Meanwhile, those who bought tickets for Saturday received an email in which Bono Vox confesses that for him to perform in the historic Neapolitan theater, where all opera singers dream of singing, is in turn “a dream”, also due to the possibility to thus pay homage to his father, Brendan Robert Hewson, “who was a fine tenor”. Then, to the spectators, he dictates the dress code: “We will make a film of this dream – he writes – and I would like to ask you for help to bring this fantastic story to life. I invite you, the best dressed in Europe, to come elegant for our night at the opera house”. Bono urges everyone to wear a formal suit or tuxedo. Of course, “if you only have a black t-shirt, ok, but if you have a top hat or a tailcoat in your wardrobe, it’s time to take them out”.



Mobile phones must instead be placed in a case: their use will not be permitted during the show. (HANDLE).

