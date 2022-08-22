Listen to the audio version of the article

“We are asking for a ceiling on the price of gas and if it is not done in Europe we must do it at the national level. We have been asking for it for months ». This was stated by the president of Confindustria, Carlo Bonomi interviewed by Tg5. “For months we have also been asking for the suspension of Ets certificates, green certificates, because it is madness to pay these prices today at a time when the energy market is exploding. We ask to have a national quota of production from renewable sources at administered cost reserved for the manufacturing industry as do other countries in Europe and to intervene on the cost of the bill », emphasizes Bonomi.

“It’s an emergency, listen to the companies’ alarm cry”

Parties with a great sense of responsibility must face the issue of high energy, said Bonomi, “I understand that it is an uncomfortable issue during the electoral campaign, but they must listen to the alarm cry of companies. And the Draghi government can and must intervene because it is a priority national emergency issue ». “The price of gas sets new records every day and the largest manufacturing country in Europe, Germany, has been studying rationing plans for some time,” the industrial leader added. We Italians cannot be caught unprepared in case of this need ”, says Bonomi, which“ will affect businesses, jobs and therefore household income ”.