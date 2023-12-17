Bonomi, ‘Sidam grows in the Mirandola district’ – News

“It’s a wonderful project that’s starting: we’re inaugurating a new factory, it’s a very important step for us.” The industrial leader, Carlo Bonomi, speaks today not as president of Confindustria but as a biomedical entrepreneur, president of Sidam, a company that continues a growth path by inaugurating today a new production site of over 2500 m2, the fourth in the Mirandola district.





“We are celebrating Christmas with all our workers but we are also celebrating something significant. We are growing in a very important way: we have perhaps gone beyond what our initial plans were”, says Bonomi in a conversation with ANSA. It is a path that brings together development, employment growth, research, social commitment, ties with the territory and challenges on an international market.





“The investment is significant: all by ourselves, we have had no contributions. It leads us to more than double our production capacity. And it is very nice because we continue to invest in Italy, we are proud of it. And we continue to invest in a district that few know, the second biomedical district even if penalized: we don’t have high speed, connections, wait for a ring road that has been talked about for thirty years”. The growth is also in jobs: “When I took over the company in 2015 it had just over 40 people. Today we are 220 and with this new factory fully operational we will hire another 100 people”. And there is no shortage of emotions, projects that focus on profit: “The esophageal stent developed with the Bambin Gesù of Rome is for very few cases, ten or twelve a year. There is no market relevance but it gives the prospect of a normal life for children who would otherwise be condemned to intravenous feeding. They want it from the United States even if it does not have international certification, they have authorized import for compassionate use”.



