«We hope the formation of a government as quickly as possible. We hope for a government with authoritative, competent and impeccable ministers ». This is the wish of the president of Confindustria, Carlo Bonomi, during the assembly of industrialists in Varese.

«I do not comment on the electoral result. To vote are the Italians and not the companies. We do not cheer for either one or the other. We propose the measures and we judge what is done »added Bonomi. «Today nobody can make realistic forecasts on growth and on the effects of the rise in prices after the infamous choice of the Russians. The government needs a general broad convergence on the choices, even with the opposition forces. There is a need for seriousness, unity and responsibility for energy and public finance ”added Bonomi referring to the new government that will be born in the next few days.

The EU is united on the gas roof as it has been on sanctions

«We must say it clearly: we need a Europe that shares the efforts (on gas) as it has been united on sanctions. We cannot be united on sanctions and then leave the most exposed countries alone, because the risk is to expose businesses and families to asymmetrical blows, ”said Bonomi. “On energy, Italy alone cannot do it, European choices are needed, such as a ceiling on the price of gas, all gas, not just that exported from Russia, especially now that Russian gas is failing”, the industrial leader continued, explaining that “we also need a suspension of the ETS market: we believe it absurd that hedge funds can operate on this market” and “we need a different index on the Dutch TTF market”.

Confindustria does not support anyone

“This is the first assembly I attend after the elections. I do not comment on the electoral result, in accordance with our mandate and the statute of Confindustria, which is autonomous and independent from politics, apolitical. Governments do not choose them and we do not cheer for one or the other. We have always done this and we will always do it »said Carlo Bonomi, president of Confindustria, speaking at the assembly of the industrial union of the province of Varese, referring to the Draghi government, for which he reiterated his thanks to the president of the Republic. «The authority and the international prestige he brought (Draghi) represented a huge advantage for Italy. Draghi was essential to keep the bar straight in Italy, in Europe, in NATO, the definition of sanctions and unequivocal support for the Ukrainian people, ”he said.

Energy and public finance are emergencies, avoid madness



“We cannot afford imaginative flat taxes and early retirements. We do not want to deny the parties to pursue the electoral promises but today energy and public finance are two fronts of emergency that cannot admit folly to avoid the uncontrolled growth of debt and deficit “, said the president of Confindustria.