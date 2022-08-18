37, from Barbania, is re-nominated in a difficult position. In the center right, the nominations will be announced only at the weekend

IVREA. The only Canavese present on the lists of the Democratic Party in the political elections of 25 September was put in a position considered by all to be very difficult, if not impossible, to be elected. Francesca Bonomo, 37, from Barbania, was aiming for a third term. On Monday night, at the end of the leadership of the party, the name of Bonomo ended up in the plurinominal college of Turin 2 where in the first place there is the former national volleyball coach Dem Mauro Berruto, an armored name wanted directly by the secretary Enrico Letta, followed precisely from the outgoing parliamentarian Francesca Bonomo, Nicolò Farinetto and Federica Sanna.

As for the single-member college of the Chamber of Deputies, the candidate of the Democratic Party is Antonella Giordano, 53, councilor for the Municipality of Chieri. The college, which starts from the Canavese to reach the Chierese, aggregating the municipalities of the north-eastern area of ​​the district, including Carmagnola and Chivasso, is the largest in Piedmont (186 municipalities) with 501,956. According to polls and projections, this college is colored blue, assigned to the center right with more than 15% of votes ahead. As for the Senate Ivrea, which ended with Novara-Biella-Verbania-Vercelli, the Pd ranks Matteo Besozzi, born in 1967, former mayor of Castelletto Ticino and president of the Province of Novara.

If the Dems have made public their candidacies amid a thousand discontent of those excluded from the games or placed in ineligible positions, the game in the center right is still open and will remain so until next weekend (the lists must be presented between 21 and 22 August).

In Piedmont, the majority of the colleges are considered safe, including that of Ivrea which is not yet known whether it will remain with the Lega or will go to the Brothers of Italy. The starting scheme should be this: four colleges in Fratelli d’Italia, three in the Lega and two in Forza Italia. Fratelli d’Italia in Canavese asked for the candidacy of Fabrizio Bertot, former mayor of Rivarolo with an experience in the European parliament between 2013 and 2014 with Forza Italia. If the outgoing Northern League parliamentarians will find a place on the uninominal or the plurinominal: Alessandro Giglio Vigna (elected in 2018 in the plurinominal list of the Chamber), appointed in these days federal manager of the electoral campaign in Piedmont, Alessandro Benvenuto, elected in the college of Ivrea, and Senator Cesare Pianasso, elected in the Piemonte1 list. As for Forza Italia, the games are more complicated. In the balance seem to be the candidacies of Senator Virginia Tiraboschi and the Chivassese deputy Carlo Giacometto.