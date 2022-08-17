Listen to the audio version of the article

For carers and home helps, there is time to ask for 200 euros until September 30th; in August, INPS began to pay the one-off “anti-inflation” fee to the first domestic workers, out of 445,875 applications submitted so far, 427,634 have already been defined. After about four working days from the transmission, carers and domestic helpers can view the result of their request on the video, at the access point for “Non-pension benefits”, section bonus 200. Different times and methods for other categories of work, always affected by the innovations envisaged by the first Aid decree. Then with the Aid bis decree, the 200 euros expand the audience. But let’s proceed in order.

For unemployed people automatic payment

The INPS reminds that in October the 200 euro will be paid (automatically) to the holders of Naspi and Dis-Coll (as long as they are unemployed in June), to the beneficiaries of agricultural unemployment 2021 and to the holders of the former Covid allowances provided for by the Support decrees and Support bis.

For collaborators and seasonal workers, applications by October 31st

By October 31st, these other categories of workers, provided for by law, will have to submit an application for the 200 euros:

– coordinated and continuous collaborators, with active contracts as of 18 May and income deriving from the aforementioned relationships not exceeding 35 thousand euros for 2021;

– seasonal, fixed-term and intermittent with 50 days of actual work in 2021, from which an income of no more than 35 thousand euros derives (the audience includes fixed-term workers in the agricultural sector);

– members of the entertainment workers pension fund with 50 daily contributions in 2021, from which an income of no more than 35 thousand euros derives; occasional self-employed persons without VAT number registered in the separate management on 18 May and who have paid a monthly contribution during 2021;

– in charge of home sales, registered in the separate management as of May 18, who can claim an income of more than 5 thousand euros deriving from this activity for 2021.

The innovations envisaged by the Aid bis decree

This is the first stage. The second half of the 200 euro bonus is then played with the law decree n. 115/2022 (so-called Aid bis), published in the Official Gazette no. 185 of 9 August 2022, which provided for the extension of the 200 euro bonus to workers as redundant workers and workers who have returned from maternity leave, sportsmen, doctoral students, research fellows and retirees from 1 July 2022, in addition to the financing of an additional 100 million euros for the disbursement of the 200 euro bonus to professionals.