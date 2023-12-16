Bonus of one thousand pesos for taxi drivers during the Christmas season in Neiva

The Mayor’s Office of Neiva announced the implementation of Decree 1123, which establishes an additional bonus to regular rates for public service in taxi-type vehicles during the Christmas season.

According to the first article of the decree, a additional bonus to the official rates for the individual public transportation service in taxi-type vehicles within the municipality of Neiva. This bonus will be in effect from zero hours on December 15 from 2023 until twenty-four hours on January 2, 2024. During this period, taxi drivers will receive a bonus of ONE THOUSAND PESOS ($1,000) MCTE for each service provided.

The second article details that, to receive the bonus, taxi drivers must show in the back of the right front seat the control card with the current rates. This will ensure that passengers are informed about the bonus and can verify their application.

The Ministry of Mobility, according to the third article, will be the entity in charge of supervising compliance with this decree. Operations will be carried out through road traffic control authorities, including agents and the Police, to guarantee that taxi drivers comply with the established provisions.

