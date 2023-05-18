Book Fair, Larussa and Sangiuliano stand Calabria – Calabria

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CATANZARO, MAY 18 – “A very important kermesse that the Region, the president Roberto Occhiuto and the whole council wanted and supported, to give voice to culture, talent and the many Calabrian authors and publishers who best represent the our land and which allow us to immerse ourselves in the present, projecting ourselves into the future. The future of our young people, on whom we place many hopes and many certainties”. This was stated by the vice president of the Regional Council, Giusi Princi, at the inauguration of the Region’s stand at the Turin International Book Fair.



“It will be for us – added Princi – a four days of intense programming, full of presentations of important volumes, with the presence of authors who, with their works, describe the most beautiful and representative image of Calabria of which they are its guardians of thousands of years. We must continue to entrust it to them, to them who live it and tell it with a look of love and richness”. On the opening day of the Exhibition, the Calabria stand was also highly appreciated for the beauty and refined style of the set-up – with the display of symbolic images representing each Province of the region, including by the President of the Senate Ignazio Larussa and by the Minister della Cultura Gennaro Sangiuliano, who pleasantly entertained themselves in the Calabrian stand. The president of the Regional Council, Filippo Mancuso, also spoke at the inauguration, speaking of “a great cultural event and knowledge where quality Calabria is told”.



The regional councilor Giuseppe Neri, representatives of politics, institutions and the scholastic world of Calabria and Piedmont were present at the inauguration. Many Calabrian publishers, coordinated by the Lametino library system in a space of 200 square meters with an area for display, promotion and sale of volumes by Calabrian authors and publishers.



