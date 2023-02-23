The Mega Book Collection Digital Book, dedicated to the history of SEGA Mega Drivehas been rendered completely freeafter publisher Greyfox Books received a lawsuit from SEGA, designed to block its publication. The announcement was made by Darren Doyle, the founder of the small publishing house, who defined the book as an act of love that he hopes will be appreciated by readers. So, while not earning anything, he decided to publish it in PDF format without asking for money, in order not to incur the wrath of the Japanese multinational.

To download Mega Book Collection Digital Book you can go to his official page.

Note that if you want you can make a donation to Greyfox Books via Paypal (references on the download page) to reward Doyle for the work done. Let’s imagine that for such a small publisher the inability to sell the book represents a great loss.

Mega Book Collection Digital Book is not the first book from Grayfox Books, to whom we owe “Atari: a Visual History” and “Coin-Op: The Arcade Guide”, similar in philosophy to Mega Book Collection Digital Book. The latter was funded via a Kickstarter campaign, which evidently caught Sega’s attention. According to some, the lawsuit has no reason to exist, but as often happens, the small companies that deal with retro gaming cannot afford a legal battle with a similar giant and, therefore, prefer to withdraw.

Mega Book Collection Digital Book is made up of 290 color pages celebrating SEGA’s 16-bit console, with all its add-ons (therefore Sega MegaCD and Sega 32X).