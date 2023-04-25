Home » Book presentation in the museum with extremism expert Ebner canceled
Book presentation in the museum with extremism expert Ebner canceled

Book presentation in the museum with extremism expert Ebner canceled

At 7.30 p.m. Julia Ebner wanted to present her new book about the mass phenomenon of radicalization, which has arrived in the middle of society, in the museum in the Wehrgraben. Nothing will come of it. The scientist and extremism expert had to cancel at short notice.

There will be an alternative date, but it is not yet clear when exactly this will be.

