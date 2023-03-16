In 2022 there were still a number of Internet customers in the fixed network and in the mobile network who did not receive the Internet speed promised by the provider. This emerges from the current annual report of the Federal Network Agency on broadband measurement. “The results are still unsatisfactory,” says Klaus Müller, President of the Federal Network Agency.

Broadband measurement via app or in the browser

Consumers can carry out the broadband measurement using the desktop app offered by the network agency or the broadband measurement/dead spot app. In addition, the measurement is possible via the browser. The annual report now presented takes into account measurements in the period from October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022. Around 4.4 million measurements were carried out with the desktop app. Of these, 398,747 valid measurements were taken into account for the analysis. In mobile communications, there were 623,581 measurements. For the first time, gigabit connections were also included for stationary broadband connections, so a comparison with the previous year is not possible.

Landline: Less than half of customers get promised bandwidth

In the fixed network, 84.4 percent of users across all bandwidth classes and providers achieved at least half the contractually agreed maximum data transmission rate in terms of download speed. 42.3 percent of users have fully reached or exceeded the maximum speed. The Federal Network Agency points out that there were clear differences between the various bandwidth classes and between different providers.

Nevertheless, 78.2 percent of customers stated that they were satisfied with the performance of their broadband connection. They gave grades from 1 to 3. Less than eleven percent of customers gave their connection a grade of 5 or 6.

Mobile communications: only three percent of customers achieve full bandwidth

Significantly fewer customers received the promised bandwidth in mobile communications than in the fixed network. Across all bandwidth classes and providers, only 23.2 percent of users downloaded at least half of the contractually agreed maximum data transmission rate. Only 3 percent of users could benefit from full bandwidth or more. Especially with tariffs with higher bandwidths, these speeds were rarely reached. As in the fixed network, there were also differences between the providers.

Nevertheless: 70.8 percent of mobile customers gave the grades 1 to 3. In the previous year, however, the proportion of satisfied customers in the mobile sector was still 75.7 percent. When evaluating mobile broadband connections, mobility is more important for customers than achieving the contractually agreed data transmission rate.

In the event of underperformance: right to reduction and extraordinary termination

The Federal Network Agency emphasizes that affected consumers can use the broadband measurement to demonstrate reduced performance when using the Internet in the fixed network. Thanks to the amended Telecommunications Act, customers can reduce the monthly tariff fees or terminate the contract extraordinarily in this case. This applies if there is a “significant, continuous or regularly recurring deviation in speed” between the actual and the contractually agreed service.

However, the measurement method for proving reduced performance is quite complex. For stationary broadband connections, customers must carry out 30 measurements on three different calendar days using the desktop app. Customers then receive a measurement protocol with which they can prove their claim for a reduction to their provider. A corresponding reduction procedure is still being worked on for mobile communications.