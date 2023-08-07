Booking cannot be cheaper than our all-inclusive offer, says Hydrotour’s sales manager (+ podcast)

People are not rethinking their holiday plans for climate change, says Hydrotour’s commercial director Tomáš Lazarov. Even the fires in Rhodes did not affect it. He does not expect fundamental changes in demand in the medium-term future.

For now, travel managers observe that vacationers have started traveling more in June or September as well. It was already visible before covid, in the sale of this year’s holidays it was already evident with first minute offers.

“The sale will spread a little more, maybe it will start traveling in the second half of May, or towards the end of May. In this, we will begin to approach the trends in Western countries,” says Lazarov.

In the interview, he also explains:

how it was when travel agencies did not want to cancel tours to the safe zones of Rhodes even when fires were still raging on the island, whether people are already asking about the Greek government’s offer of free vacations for those whose summer relaxation was marred by fires, and how big a rival it is for them Booking.com.

Did the Rhodes fires change the rest of the season?

Overall, no. We were surprised when the fire happened because fires are common in Greece. This year we were surprised by their intensity. It was apparently a coincidence combined with several unfortunate factors such as strong gusty winds and an exceptionally dry and warm season. It is possible that even the Greeks underestimated the situation a bit in the beginning because

