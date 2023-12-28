Bookings for New Year’s Day travel products are booming. Chasing the Aurora and taking a cruise to pursue the sense of New Year’s Eve ceremony_Skiing_Data_Display

New Year’s Day Travel Product Bookings Soar, Chasing the Aurora and Taking Cruises to Celebrate

China News Service, Beijing, December 27 (Reporter Li Jinlei) New Year’s Day in 2024 is fast approaching and the demand for travel products during the holiday season is booming. Tour guides have reported that bookings for New Year’s Day travel are “super popular,” with some popular scenic spots already sold out. The surge in bookings can be attributed to the rising trend of ice and snow tourism, with northern B&Bs experiencing a surge in popularity as travelers seek out the coldest destinations for their holiday getaways. Additionally, consumers are increasingly pursuing a sense of New Year’s Eve rituals, such as chasing the aurora, watching the sunrise, and taking cruises.

The 2024 holiday arrangement has created a three-day long holiday for New Year’s Day, with January 1 falling consecutively with the weekend, setting the stage for a busy travel season. Data from major online travel platforms shows a significant increase in bookings for hotels, B&Bs, air tickets, and other travel products compared to the previous year. Popular scenic spots, such as the Forbidden City, have already sold out their New Year’s Day tickets. The surge in demand has been evident since mid-November, with customers inquiring about New Year’s Day and Spring Festival travel plans.

Ice and snow tourism has become a major draw for travelers, with bookings for hotels and B&Bs in Harbin and other northern cities seeing significant year-on-year growth. The popularity of the “hot spring + skiing” combination continues to lead the tourism craze as consumers seek unique and fulfilling travel experiences.

In addition, the trend of pursuing the sense of New Year’s Eve rituals has gained traction, with an increasing number of travelers looking to witness the aurora, watch the sunrise, take cruises, and engage in other festive activities. Chasing the aurora, taking cruises, and climbing to welcome the first rays of sunshine are among the experiences sought out by travelers.

Overall, the surge in New Year’s Day travel product bookings reflects a growing trend of consumers seeking out unique and fulfilling travel experiences during the holiday season. Whether it’s chasing the aurora, hitting the slopes, or taking a cruise, travelers are looking to make the most of the upcoming holiday. As the New Year approaches, the travel industry is poised for a vibrant and bustling start to 2024.

Share this: Facebook

X

