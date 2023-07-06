boom in projects presented and financed — Companies

The purchase of machinery and equipment. Telematic and digital infrastructures as well as patents, software licenses, application services or other forms of intellectual property. But also consultancy aimed at increasing productivity, organizational innovation, technology transfer, the search for new markets for product placement.

These are the areas that concern the 239 project proposals approved, out of the 300 received, that the Region, to support the birth and consolidation of women’s small and medium enterprises in Emilia-Romagna, it will finance with a contribution total of almost 7.2 million of euros that they will support investments overall in the Emilia Romagna area for almost 21 million.

Given the boom in the projects presented, the Region has more than doubled the initial resources intended for the first edition of the measure inserted in European ERDF programmepassing from 3 million to over 7 so as to finance all requests eligible for funding. Furthermore, they quadruple contributions, compared to the 1.7 million allocated with the first experimental edition of the fund for female entrepreneurship and women new deal, born from the framework law for equality and against gender discrimination (regional law 6/2014article 31) and within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding to enhance and strengthen the role and protagonism of women in the regional economy and society, approved by the Giunta in November 2021″.

“With the tender we have intercepted a real need and the high number of applications received, in addition to the quality of the proposals, represents an extraordinary signal from a territory that wants to grow in all its components – underlined the regional councilors for equal opportunities Barbara Lori and economic development and employment Vincenzo Colla-. After the positive experimentation of 2021, with which 107 projects were financed, we are strengthening and we consolidate an innovative measurecertain that there is a protagonism of women also in the economic field and that it must be supported with concrete interventions, to promote balanced growth of the entire regional society”.

The tender, which has just closed, was aimed at small and medium-sized enterprises operating in Emilia-Romagna, with a predominantly female participation, set up in the form of sole proprietorshipsif the holder is a woman, or how partnerships or cooperative societies in which the number of female members represents at least 60% of the members of the corporate structure. The funding was also eligible capital company in which women hold at least two thirds of the capital shares and constitute at least two thirds of the total members of the administrative body.

Funding

The initiative of the Region, financed with resources of the European ERDF program 2021-27provides contributions to fund lostup to a maximum of 80 thousand eurosfor the development of entrepreneurial activities run by women, but also to give concrete help, in a moment of high cost of money, to companies in the pink that have to resort to the financial market to make new investments.

The average amount of investments foreseen for each intervention nearly 92 thousand euros. As for the distribution on the territory, of the 239 that can be financed, 17 come from the province of Piacenza, 8 from that of Parma, 28 from that of Reggio Emilia, 35 from that of Modena, 60 from the metropolitan area of ​​Bologna. There are 21 projects from the province of Ferrara, while 22 from the province of Forlì-Cesena, 24 from that of Ravenna. Finally, there are 24 projects from the Rimini area.

Here’s who will be funded

Compared to the size of the companies that can be financed, 75% are micro-enterprises or small enterprises (22%) while, in terms of the corporate nature, 57% are corporations (where women hold two-thirds of the company shares or are the same percentage in boards of directors), 23% sole proprietorships (female owners) and 20% partnerships (60% female).

More than half of the projects plan to hire staff. As regards the supply chain to which they belong, one third of the projects concern the tertiary basic and advanced (69 proposals), 32 projects on culture and turismo24 food, 19 fashion, 18 publishing and communication, 18 health and social affairs and 18 the housing system.

On the other hand, 56 (almost 24%) companies intend to avail themselves, to cover the cost of interest, of the opportunity to take out a mortgage for a total of over 3.5 million euros.

More than 84.5% of the costs presented concern purchase of machinery and equipment, telematic and digital infrastructures aimed at increasing the competitiveness and quality of businesses run by women, and highlighting, where possible, the close link between equal opportunities, corporate business and the quality of work.

> Projects by province and municipality (450.88 KB)