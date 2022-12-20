Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, December 19th, title: Boost confidence and move forward with confidence – the majority of cadres and the masses talk about learning and implementing the spirit of the Central Economic Work Conference

Xinhua News Agency reporters Liu Kaixiong and Liu Yujia

Over the past few days, all parts of the country and all walks of life have been earnestly studying and understanding the spirit of the Central Economic Work Conference. The majority of cadres and the masses said that the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core on economic work gave everyone full confidence in China‘s economic development in the future. It is necessary to continue to study and understand the spirit of the conference in depth, to do a good job in the outline, and to implement the various arrangements of the Central Economic Work Conference.

Energize and boost confidence in development

Rent reduction and free event venues… In 2022, Tianfu Greenway Cultural Tourism Group, which operates the Chengdu Huancheng Ecological Park, will reduce or exempt rents by about 14 million yuan for 47 small, medium and micro enterprises and individual industrial and commercial households to help businesses cope with the impact of the epidemic.

“Better coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development” “We must prioritize the recovery and expansion of consumption”… “These requirements put forward by the Central Economic Work Conference are really good news for us.” Tianfu Greenway Cultural Tourism Ding Yang, head of the group’s investment promotion department, said, “We will summarize our experience this year, and continue to create more distinctive business formats and new consumption scenarios next year, so as to attract merchants and reassure consumers.”

In 2022, which is about to pass, “the achievements are not easy, and they are worth cherishing.” In the coming 2023, “we must strengthen our confidence in doing economic work well.”

Tianbao Port in Malipo County, Wenshan Prefecture, Yunnan Province is the most direct and shortest land route from Yunnan to Hanoi, Vietnam. A few days ago, Malipo County further optimized the epidemic prevention and control policy-inbound and outbound goods have become multi-vehicle declaration, the customs clearance time has been shortened to 20 minutes, and the cost of import and export customs clearance for foreign trade enterprises has been greatly reduced.

“Optimization and adjustment is to enhance the confidence and determination of enterprises to fight for trade, do their utmost to make up for the time and losses caused by the epidemic, and lay a solid foundation for a successful trade turnaround next year.” Malipo (Tianbao) Border Wang Yinghuai, deputy director of the Economic Cooperation Zone Management Committee, said.

The Central Economic Work Conference emphasized that next year’s economic development will face many difficulties and challenges, and it is necessary to adhere to the system concept, keep the integrity and innovate. The six “better overall arrangements” put forward by the meeting pointed out the direction for the work of all regions.

“The six “better overall arrangements” provide us with scientific working methods, which have a very practical guiding role in the introduction of measures and the implementation of policies.” Feng Gang, deputy director of the Development and Reform Commission of Qiandongnan Prefecture, Guizhou, said, “We need to expand domestic demand and exert investment The key role is to better coordinate the current and long-term, and reasonably arrange projects and funds.”

In 2022, Qiandongnan Prefecture plans to reserve 11,026 projects, with a total investment of 2.17 trillion yuan, and implement 490 major projects and key projects. In 2023, the local fixed asset investment of more than 5 million yuan is expected to increase by 8% year-on-year. At the same time, the construction progress of a number of investment projects that look at long-term development needs, such as the Jianli Expressway, will be accelerated to accumulate power for future economic growth.

Seek truth and do a good job in a down-to-earth manner

Since the beginning of this year, Zhuzhou City, Hunan Province has accelerated the pace of modernization of its industrial system. A total of 46 key industrial projects have broken through “stuck neck” technologies. A large number of high-end equipment such as gasoline-electric hybrid general-purpose aircraft and fully self-developed commercial maglev 3.0 trains have emerged.

“Fulfilling the requirements of the Central Economic Work Conference, we will continue to accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system, not only in quantity, but also in quantitative changes to promote qualitative changes.” Song Changzheng, director of the Zhuzhou Municipal Bureau of Industry and Information Technology, said that next year Zhuzhou City will use its main and special industries to recruit universities. Introduce strong, focus on 13 emerging advantageous industrial chains and make precise efforts. At the same time, guide enterprises to deeply participate in the global industrial division of labor and cooperation, and promote rail transit equipment and small and medium-sized aero-engines to leap to world-class industrial clusters.

The various major deployments put forward by the Central Economic Work Conference serve as a guide for local governments to do a good job in their work.

In Tianjin, the Tianjin Pilot Free Trade Zone is stepping up efforts to formulate the latest measures to promote foreign investment. Not only will there be new policies to attract foreign investment, it will also create a standardized and transparent regulatory system, and actively implement measures to facilitate the work and residence of foreign talents.

In Guangdong, we will develop the digital economy, support platform companies and help small and medium-sized enterprises to open up the coordination of production factors internally, and open up the connection between upstream and downstream and supply chains externally. In 2023, Guangdong will also promote the digital transformation of 5,000 industrial enterprises above designated size, and drive more than 100,000 small and medium-sized enterprises to “go to the cloud and use the cloud”.

In Jiangsu, Suzhou issued a policy to provide tax incentives for reinvestment of foreign-funded enterprises’ profits, with a maximum reward of 10 million yuan for a single project. Tang Xiaodong, deputy mayor of Suzhou, said that Suzhou will continue to actively support enterprises to participate in overseas exhibitions and other activities to compete for orders and expand markets, vigorously develop new forms of trade and new models, and strive to achieve overall stability in the scale of foreign trade and continuous improvement in quality.

……

The Central Economic Work Conference emphasized that for an economy as large as ours, it is crucial to keep the economy running smoothly.

“The meeting’s arrangements for next year’s economic work fully embody the general tone of “stable wording and steady progress”, which are highly targeted, highly executable, and can be expected.” Li Qilin, director of Hongta Securities Research Institute, said .

Start off to a better future

Next year will be the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The various deployments of the Central Economic Work Conference have given people full confidence in turning the grand blueprint drawn up at the 20th Party Congress into reality.

In the Konawi Industrial Park in Southeast Sulawesi Province, Indonesia, the power generation project built and put into operation by Shaangu Group is ensuring the power supply of the park. With the help of the “Belt and Road” initiative, Shaangu Group is actively participating in the global industrial division of labor, promoting efficient use of energy, and promoting the transformation of my country’s traditional equipment manufacturing industry into a service-oriented manufacturing industry.

Li Hongan, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of Shaangu Group, said: “As a state-owned enterprise, Shaangu insists on operating according to the market-oriented mechanism, continues to build a global innovation system, improves core competitiveness, and continuously optimizes the new energy interconnection island plan to serve global customers. Empowering low-carbon development and boosting the green transformation of traditional industries.”

To effectively implement the “two unwavering”, the Central Economic Work Conference made specific arrangements for supporting the private economy and accelerating the development of private enterprises.

“The Central Economic Work Conference emphasized the adherence to “two unwavering” and “the attitude must be clear and unambiguous”, which injected a “boosting shot” into the development of the private economy.” Zhang Wenxian, secretary of the Jinjiang Municipal Party Committee in Fujian, said that the private economy is the core of Jinjiang. The advantages, characteristics and vitality of development. Jinjiang will firmly implement the “two unwavering” and vigorously promote the spirit of entrepreneurship, so that entrepreneurs can concentrate on strengthening the entity and stick to their main business. At the same time, party and government leading cadres must follow the requirements of the Party Central Committee to establish pro-Qing political and business relations and create better conditions for the development of enterprises.

Housing is essential to people’s livelihood. Shanxi Province clearly proposes to establish a housing system with multi-subject supply, multi-channel guarantee, and both rental and purchase. Some companies have started to revitalize and transform old communities, and have built a number of high-standard, low-price rental housing to help meet the housing needs of new citizens.

The Central Economic Work Conference clearly stated to promote the smooth transition of the real estate industry to a new development model.

Deng Daliang, director of the Taiyuan Real Estate Administration Bureau, said: “To better coordinate economic policies and other policies, we must fully complete the established goals in the construction of affordable housing, solve the housing problems of new citizens and young people, and explore more suitable for local housing. The construction of the long-term rental housing market under the actual situation.”

“The Central Economic Work Conference gave everyone a “reassurance”.” Yang Delong, chief economist of Qianhai Open Source Fund, said, “my country’s economy has strong resilience, great potential, and sufficient vitality. The fundamentals of long-term improvement have not changed. We believe that next year will definitely It will be a good start and a good start for the full implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China!”

[Responsible editor: Pan Yiqiao]