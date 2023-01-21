Boost confidence in action｜Heilongjiang: Promote the development of ice and snow industry in the whole region, “cold resources” release “hot economy”

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-01-21 15:25

CCTV news client Heilongjiang Province is the province with the highest latitude in China. It is winter right now, but it is a lively scene. Heilongjiang makes full use of ice and snow resources, expands its advantages, and vigorously develops a modern ice and snow economic system. On January 20, the General Office of the People’s Government of Heilongjiang Province issued the “Notice on Several Policies and Measures to Promote the Overall Improvement of the Province’s Economic Operation”, and issued 20 specific policy measures. Among them, it is proposed to encourage the province’s state-owned scenic spots to exempt the first ticket before June 30, 2023, and the province and city (prefecture) will provide certain subsidies in the annual consumption voucher funds.

“Boosting Confidence in Action” looks at Heilongjiang’s promotion of the development of the ice and snow industry, making “cold” ice and snow a “hot” fashion for the whole people.