Boost the high-quality development of the real economy with high-quality financial services

On May 24, Liaoning Province and the Bank of Communications held a meeting in Shenyang. Hao Peng, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. Ren Deqi, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Bank of Communications, and Li Lecheng, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor of the Province, attended the meeting and delivered speeches.

Hao Peng, on behalf of the Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government, expressed his gratitude to the Bank of Communications for its strong support for the revitalization and development of Liaoning. He said that over the years, Bank of Communications has insisted on serving major national strategies and supporting the development of Liaoning’s real economy, making contributions to the revitalization and development of Liaoning. At present, Liaoning is thoroughly implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions and the decision-making arrangements made at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. On the one hand, it is focusing on high-quality development, on the other hand, comprehensively and strictly governing the party, and is fully implementing the three-year action of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs. The atmosphere of taking responsibility and starting a business has become stronger and stronger, and the economic operation has shown a comprehensive stabilization and recovery, and the overall trend is obviously improving. We actively promote the construction of a modern industrial system, accelerate the establishment of three trillion-level industrial bases for advanced equipment manufacturing, petrochemical and fine chemicals, and new metallurgical materials, and strive to create a healthy and sound financial ecosystem. There is great potential for further strengthening practical cooperation between the two parties. It is hoped that the Bank of Communications will continue to give full play to the resource advantages of a large state-owned bank, put Liaoning in a more important position in the strategic layout of the Bank of Communications, and continue to increase credit in Liaoning; focus on high-end equipment manufacturing, aerospace, integrated circuits, industrial mother machines and other key points industry, deepen cooperation between industry and finance, and help the high-quality development of Liaoning’s real economy; optimize financial services, increase support for small and micro enterprises and individual industrial and commercial households, and provide strong financial support for Liaoning to achieve comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs. Mutual benefit and win-win.

Ren Deqi thanked Liaoning Provincial Party Committee and Provincial Government for their long-term support and assistance to Bank of Communications. He said that Liaoning has fully implemented the three-year action of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs, which has provided valuable opportunities for the development of Bank of Communications in Liaoning. Bank of Communications will focus on Liaoning’s industrial characteristics, identify the meeting point for cooperation and docking, continue to increase credit in Liaoning, and carry out in-depth cooperation with Liaoning in the fields of technology finance, supply chain finance, green finance, inclusive finance, and wealth finance. Further improve the follow-up service, and contribute more to Liaoning’s acceleration of the construction of a modern industrial system and the realization of new breakthroughs in overall revitalization.

Li Lecheng said that finance is the blood of the real economy, and Liaoning’s comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs are inseparable from the strong support of finance, which also provides good development opportunities for financial institutions including the Bank of Communications. It is hoped that the Bank of Communications will further leverage its advantages, support the revitalization and development of Liaoning as always, actively serve and integrate into the three-year action of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs in Liaoning, closely focus on the development of key industries in Liaoning, the construction of major projects, and make up for shortcomings in key areas, grasp investment opportunities, and innovate finance Product and service models, increase credit extension, strengthen intellectual support, better serve the real economy, and make positive contributions to the high-quality development and modernization of Liaoning. We will continue to optimize the business environment, do our best to coordinate services, consolidate the foundation of government-bank cooperation, promote common development, and enhance the effectiveness of cooperation.

Relevant responsible comrades of the Bank of Communications and provincial leaders Zhang Lilin and Zhang Chengzhong attended the meeting.



