On the evening of October 2, the headquarters of the Kunming City Leading Group for Epidemic Response held a video scheduling meeting. Liu Hongjian, member of the Standing Committee of the Yunnan Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Kunming Municipal Party Committee, emphasized that we must unswervingly adhere to the general strategy of “foreign defense input, internal defense rebound” and the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, boost spirit, make persistent efforts, and resolutely win the battle of epidemic prevention and control.

Liu Hongjian pointed out that in recent days, the city’s various departments at all levels and the majority of party members and cadres have acted quickly and proactively, and the epidemic prevention and control work has been advanced in an orderly and effective manner. At present, the prevention and control of the epidemic in Kunming is at a critical stage. We must carry forward the spirit of not being afraid of hard work and continuous combat, pay close attention to key links, key positions and key personnel, further improve the speed and quality of flow traceability and the accuracy of personnel investigation, and track key risk personnel in place and control them in place as soon as possible. , completely cut off the chain of transmission of the epidemic.

Liu Hongjian emphasized that the current National Day holiday, the flow and gathering of people have increased, and the risks of import and liquidity are relatively large. It is necessary to strengthen the prevention and control of key locations such as airports and stations and places with dense people, strictly and carefully control the inspection and control of people, goods and vehicles coming to (returning) Kunming, and thoroughly implement the “on-the-ground inspection, on-the-ground inspection, and on-the-ground management” ” and other prevention and control measures, plug the loopholes in prevention and control, and build up prevention and control barriers.

Liu Hongjian pointed out that since the outbreak of the current round of the epidemic, the general public has consciously abided by the epidemic prevention and control requirements, cooperated with the implementation of static management measures, and made contributions to the city’s epidemic prevention and control work. We must work hard to solve problems for the masses, and do a solid and effective job in living services, material distribution, psychological counseling, and emotional comfort. It is necessary to strengthen publicity and guidance, accurately release authoritative information, respond to the concerns and demands of the masses in a timely manner, and gather a strong joint force to fight the epidemic.

Liu Hongjian emphasized that the front-line task of epidemic prevention is heavy and intensive. It is necessary to increase the care and care for the front-line epidemic prevention staff, reasonably arrange shifts and rest, and make every effort to provide logistical service guarantees.

Liu Jiachen, Liu Shenshou, Li Kangping, Sun Jie, Zhao Bo, Zhang Pan and others attended the meeting, and Xia Junsong presided over the meeting. (Reported by chief reporter Jia Xianpei and correspondent Wu Zeming)

