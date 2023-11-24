Bootcamp FX trading with FX Dirk and Salah Bouhmidi – introduction to Forex trading

An exciting webinar awaits you on November 29, 2023 at 6:30 p.m.: Dirk Friczewsky and Salah-Eddine Bouhmidi invite you to a free, comprehensive introduction to the foreign exchange market. You will explore the basics of technical analysis of currency pairs and how to identify and take advantage of trading opportunities. They will use both strategies for rising prices (Longpage) as well as for falling prices (Short-page) sketch.

The webinar will also answer the question of which currency pairs are particularly suitable for daily trading. You will learn about the variety of currency pairs, from the Forex majors like EUR/USD and USD/JPY to more exotic pairs. In addition, Dirk and Salah will introduce the various trading instruments that provide easy access to the world‘s largest and most liquid market, including Barriers, CFDs, Knock-Out Certificates (Turbo24) and Vanilla Options.

Open a trading demo account



A demo account is a simulated market environment offered by a trading provider to best replicate the experience of “real” trading. This will give you an understanding of how different products and financial markets work. The main difference is that you do not risk losing your money and can therefore try out different markets and trading strategies with confidence and without risk.

Share this: Facebook

X

