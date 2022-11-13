We have carried out many projects that are also useful to the Trentino area. Open mentality and construction methods have always inspired the activities of the Fondo Comuni Confinanti ». Roger De Menech, formerly a deputy of the Democratic Party, was the longest-serving president of the Fund, with six years of commitment over two terms. According to De Menech, the attack by the Trentino side, but also some reactions from Belluno, are placed at a great distance from the spirit of the agreement that generated the Fund itself: «I think a fairly short-sighted speech has been made. If we want a harmonious development of the Italian mountains, the Alps and the Dolomites, it is unthinkable that disparities continue to exist between territories.



The concept of uniformity should prevail because if all the Dolomite territories grow, the advantage becomes evident for all. For a tourist who comes from abroad, there are no borders between Trentino and Bellunese. If we want to increase tourism, sustainability and the competitiveness of the area on the basis of its specific characteristics, we must make a higher reasoning », urges De Menech. «We should aim for a large homogeneous Dolomite region. This is what the Fund is for, it is for all these reasons that it was born. Controversies and battles on both sides of the border and within the territories themselves are useless. We all have difficulties and we will only be able to overcome them if we face them together ».

De Menech then goes back to the claims of the people from Trentino: «Together we have made many projects. I mention only the most important: the interventions at the hospitals of Feltre e Swallow (over 10 million euros) and the Pala Rossa tunnel (around 25 million). The inhabitants of Primiero, for a matter of proximity, come to be treated in our hospitals, having strengthened them also benefits them; just as the Pala Rossa facilitates the movement of students from the Primiero who come to high school in Feltre. Those kids and those sick people don’t care if there is a border, they want the best services as close as possible ».

De Menech also remembers the project, which has not yet been completed, for the ski connection between Comelico and Sesto in Pusteria: «If the ski area in the area expands, it is a pleasure and benefits also to Sesto. In short, in my opinion there are all the margins to continue the path of the Fund, thinking of a wide area ».

Meanwhile, the current president of the Fund, Dario Bondprepares for the handover: «I will go to Rome with the final report of the activity carried out as soon as Minister Calderoli he will be ready to receive me and I will not fail to explain to him the importance of the fund for our territories. But in my opinion there is no need, he is the father of that agreement, he knows very well how things are. I will also talk to him about the Olympics issue and the need to increase resources. There is turmoil in Trentino, but a rule of constitutional rank and the provincial statute must be changed, they are not steps that are done in two days ». In the background, however, there are the upcoming Trentino elections and this certainly remains an electoral campaign topic.