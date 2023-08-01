Border Patrol Agent Indicted on Charges of Bribery and Alien Smuggling in Texas

Border Patrol Agent Indicted for Bribery and Alien Smuggling

EL PASO, TEXAS – A US Border Patrol agent working in El Paso, Texas was indicted last week on multiple federal charges, including “bribery of a public official” and “alien smuggling.” The charges come after a migrant sued the agent for allegedly offering an “immigration benefit” in exchange for $5,000. The agent, Fernando Castillo, was subsequently arrested on June 28.

According to court documents, Castillo, who was working in his official capacity as a Border Patrol agent, was apprehended with a large amount of evidence, thanks to the cooperation of the migrant. The migrant, identified as a victim of Mexican and Salvadoran descent with no criminal record, encountered US immigration authorities twice without any charges filed against them.

Federal investigators state that the alleged victim was scheduled to be returned to Mexico on June 21. However, Castillo allegedly offered the migrant an opportunity to acquire immigration papers for $5,000, which would reportedly disappear from the system after 10 to 12 days. This would enable the migrant to remain in the US undetected. The affidavit reveals that Castillo reached into the migrant’s property bag during a brief stop.

Surveillance video from a second immigration processing center showed a uniformed Border Patrol agent matching Castillo’s description escorting the alleged victim inside. The victim claimed that Castillo then placed them in a holding cell before resealing the bag of property, which allegedly contained stolen money. Afterwards, Castillo escorted the migrant to an El Paso port of entry for their “scheduled voluntary return to Mexico.”

However, upon reaching Mexico, the alleged victim discovered that $500 had gone missing from their bag. When the victim reported the incident to border agents upon returning to the El Paso port of entry, an investigation was launched involving the FBI, the Customs Bureau’s Public Corruption Task Force, and the Department of Customs of National Security.

An audit of the migrant’s immigration file revealed that Castillo had modified the file from a “return volunteer” status to “notice to appear,” granting the migrant a legal reason to enter the United States. Subsequently, federal agents observed Castillo leaving his home and met the alleged victim at an El Paso port of entry, leading them through the “voluntary removal area” and exiting through a fenced area with the “notice to appear” form.

During his interview with investigators, Castillo denied taking the migrant’s money but confessed to forging signatures, changing the migrant’s immigration file, and meeting the victim with a fake document. Castillo’s service with US Customs and Border Protection ended on July 13, and the agency claims to be cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

Castillo’s attorney, Randolph Ortega, has not responded to CNN’s request for comment. The US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas declined to comment at this time.

Castillo’s bail was set at $30,000, and he was released from jail on June 29. His arraignment is scheduled for August 17 in an El Paso federal courtroom.

In a statement, CBP emphasized its commitment to investigating allegations of misconduct thoroughly. The agency takes such allegations seriously and will continue to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.