Border Patrol Discovers 235-Pound Methamphetamine Haul in Pick-Up Truck at Calexico West Entrance

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials stationed at the Calexico West entrance in California made a significant drug bust on Thursday. They discovered a staggering 200 packets of methamphetamine concealed within a pickup truck.

At approximately 1:43 a.m., CBP officers encountered a 26-year-old US citizen driving a 2020 pickup truck who was attempting to cross the border from Mexico into the United States. Following their initial inspection, an officer directed the driver and his vehicle for a secondary inspection.

A thorough non-intrusive inspection was conducted, including a full vehicle scan. CBP officers noticed several irregularities throughout the vehicle, prompting them to call in a canine team. Upon arrival, the sniffer dogs confirmed the presence of narcotics.

Subsequently, CBP officers uncovered and seized a total of 200 packages from various hidden locations within the vehicle, such as the spare tire, all four doors, tailgate, engine compartment, center console, and rear seating area. The packages collectively weighed approximately 235.37 pounds and tested positive for methamphetamine. The estimated street value of the seized narcotics was calculated to be $235,370.

Roque Caza, the Director of the Calexico Port Area, commented on the incident, saying, “This smuggling attempt is a reminder that no matter how ingenious the maneuver, our CBP officers remain vigilant and prevail over these dangerous and illegal actions.”

As a result of the discovery, the driver, whose identity remains undisclosed, was apprehended and handed over to Homeland Security Investigative Services for further processing. Meanwhile, CBP agents confiscated both the vehicle and the narcotics.

The CBP officers stationed at various border crossings in Southern California continue to maintain their vigilance, actively disrupting and preventing illegal activities while efficiently processing millions of law-abiding travelers entering the United States.