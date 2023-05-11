Borders-trespassing, the Colline Festival talks about expatriation – Piedmont

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, 10 MAY – ‘Borders-trespassing’ is the theme of the 28th Festival delle Colline Torinesi, from 14 October to 5 November. Geographical boundaries overcome by those fleeing their own country, exiles, refugees, migrants, refugees, expatriates, but also boundaries between the arts. “Expatriation, as an individual or collective necessity, is as old as the world – the creators and directors Isabella Lagattolla and Sergio Ariotti explained today when presenting the event at the Merz Foundation – but in the last two centuries it has taken on very specific characteristics, linked to dictatorships or to political upheavals. Migratory waves arose after the Russian revolution of 1917, with fascism, Nazism, Francoism. Out of poverty there were exoduses from Europe to America, and today, for more complex reasons, between the Americas , from North Africa to Europe, without forgetting the escape from Ukraine. Migrations tell our story and the arts, like the theatre, cannot fail to tell them”.



The guest country is Lebanon and Lina Majdalanie and Rabih Mroué will also have to inaugurate the festival with ‘Hartāqat’, composed of three stories of border crossings: from Palestine to the Lebanon of Izdihar, from Lebanon to other countries, from one’s forced gender identity to other. On the other hand, ‘Blind Runner’ by Iranian Amir Reza Koohestani speaks of escape to Europe, to cite another of the many shows on offer, the story of a married couple who want to flee to England by running through the Channel tunnel.



Confini-sconfinamenti also refers to the border between the arts, theater and art with events and exhibitions at the Merz Foundation.



Finally, together with the Teatro Stabile di Torino, there will be a tribute to Romeo Castellucci with the show ‘The Third Reich’. (HANDLE).

