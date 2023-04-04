Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, generates over 2,400 tonnes of solid waste every day, which rises to an estimated 22,000 tonnes when taking the country as a whole. In such a context, Ecopost collects and recycles plastic waste through a replicable and scalable model, while creating jobs for plastic waste collectors and distributors of recycled materials. Its business prevents plastic waste from burning outdoors, entering waterways and sewers or ending up in landfills through environmentally sustainable alternatives to the use of fossil-based plastics for applications such as fencing, signage and building materials.

A key pillar of Ecopost’s model is to work with groups of marginalized young people and women who collect, sort and prepare waste materials for the production of granules. Groups of people who represent a fundamental link in the recycling value chain, even if they are often underpaid and the higher profit margins are the prerogative of the intermediaries who sell the collected and sorted waste to the recyclers. Ecopost not only formalizes the informal community of people who carry out waste collection, but also undertakes training and skills development along the whole value chain to ensure a fair and regular income for waste collectors.

This is where Borealis comes in, which has decided to support the capacity building, training and involvement of more waste collectors, as well as the formalization of their work by funding entrepreneurial startup kits for young people and women.

The two companies share the same vision of stopping the dispersion of waste into the environment through the improvement of economic circularity and the creation of favorable socio-economic and environmental conditions. To this end, they have entered into a partnership whereby Borealis will finance Ecopost’s activities to increase waste recycling in Kenya and promote a circular economy in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Borealis also supports a number of similar initiatives through its Borealis Social Fund, whose goal is to contribute to the social well-being of communities by making financial commitments in three areas of interest: education and social integration, water and energy, waste and resource efficiency .

“Poor waste management has a negative impact on livelihoods and human health and hinders sustainable development. The partnership with Ecopost not only complements Borealis’ vision towards a circular economy, but also helps reduce socio-economic differences. economies, one of the key objectives of the Borealis Social Fund”, comments Markus Horcher, director of Sustainability & Public Affairs at Borealis.

“We warmly welcome Borealis’ support of our efforts to implement the selected modules to improve informal waste collection,” said Lorna Rutto, CEO of Ecopost. “The funds will have a positive impact on Ecopost and thousands of young people and women in marginalized areas. It will be incredibly valuable in creating more positive socio-economic and environmental impact.”