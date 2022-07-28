Tomorrow the first 42 Acc workers will sign, who will move to Sest indefinitely. The sale of the plant will be completed next week

MEL. Preliminary purchase agreement signed between Lu ~ Ve and Acc extraordinary commissioner: production will start from September in Mel. The act successfully completed the rescue of the historic site of Borgo Valbelluna.

ACC had been declared insolvent and admitted to the insolvency procedure of the Prodi-bis Law on March 27, 2020, following the unfortunate management of the Chinese Wanbao Group. SEST had submitted its purchase offer on January 31, 2022, at the conclusion of an international tender procedure. Through another international tender procedure, the facilities dedicated to the production of the domestic refrigeration compressor, the patents and trademarks of ACC have been transferred to the Bengali Walton Group, which will reactivate them in its headquarters in Dhaka. The related contract, also authorized by MISE, was signed on May 24, 2022. SEST takes over from ACC both the management of the Mel plant, which will be fully converted from September to new production of components for commercial refrigeration, and the system of professional resources represented by no less than 150 of the current 232 employees.

A first rate of 42 workers will be hired already in the next few days; then other six-monthly tranches will follow which will complete the process in June 2024. The workers will be hired both in Limana at the traditional SEST headquarters and in Borgo Valbelluna. In case of hiring at the other plants of the LU-VE Group, which controls SEST (for example, in Alonte-VI and Uboldo-VA), ACC workers enjoy a preferential lane. Thanks to the “sliding” principle (hiring another ACC worker against the renunciation of the designated), the actual “draft” from the workers’ feeding basin is already greater than 160. At the end of the stroke, any residual unemployed will be made recipients an offer of employment at one of the LU-VE Group sites. The industrial continuity guaranteed by the conversion of the Mel plant and the employment continuity guaranteed both by the recruitment of SEST and LU-VE and by the professional relocation project coordinated by the Veneto Region and already successfully launched, fulfill the institutional mission of the extraordinary administration ordered by the Ministry of Economic Development, allowing that an internationally recognized heritage of technical skills is not lost and that the social equilibrium and the community stability of Valbelluna are not damaged.