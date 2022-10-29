!

BORGOFRANCO D’IVREA.

He had left the house to go for chestnuts. He has not returned. The alarm went off. A hundred men left but he was having dinner in the tavern.

It happened on Friday 28, around noon, GV of 61 years old from Nus but with a house in Borgofranco d’Ivrea left his home towards Andrate, to collect some chestnuts. Towards evening, not having returned, his wife warned the carabinieri of Settimo Vittone, who in turn alarmed the 112 Operations Center, where the search procedures were started.

The cell phone cell of the man confirmed his presence in the Andrate area, but with an approximation of many kilometers in diameter. So, while the carabinieri began to patrol the roads downstream, the fire brigade and a team of mountain rescue technicians from Ivrea were trying to figure out how to move, at least to locate the man’s car and from there to start with the search.

Technology has helped the rescuers. In fact, the Guardia di Finanza managed, with a specific web-data tracking procedure, to locate the missing person’s mobile phone, which was reported to San Giacomo di Andrate.

The teams left immediately but where indicated there was no trace of either the car or the man and then returned to the base. A few minutes later, around 9 pm, the carabinieri, with a procedure similar to that of the Guardia di Finanza, identified the 61-year-old’s cell phone in Donato Biellese, complete with address and house number. Carabinieri and rescuers went to the place and found the person concerned at the Osteria del Gallo, in Lace, obviously in excellent health. The fire brigade of Ivrea, the carabinieri of Settimo Vittone, 20 technicians from the Canavesana and Biellese Alpine Rescue Delegations, the cartographic technicians, a surface dog unit participated in the search and a molecular dog unit and an operator were alerted. drones with thermal detector.