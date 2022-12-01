Home News Borgofranco, art and creativity ai Balmetti
News

Borgofranco, art and creativity ai Balmetti

by admin
Borgofranco, art and creativity ai Balmetti

the event

Balmeet Art is the title of the successful initiative organized by the Amis dij Balmit, which proposed art meetings in Borgofranco d’Ivrea in the Balmetti with painting, ceramics/sculpture, illustration, fashion and digital design, with the participation of Les Tourneurs of the lower Valle d’Aosta, Nasi by chance and Ugi. Artistic curators are two well-known artists in Canavese and beyond, Galliano Gallo and Rossana Challancin, who have called together their art colleagues for this special event in a special place like that of the characteristic Balmetti (video by Barbara Torra)

03:44

See also  Terracina, collision at a gathering of motorcyclists: three dead and five injured

You may also like

Numbers – Martina Recchiuti – International

The rapid rise of the epidemic situation in...

Waiting lists, doctors against Schillaci: “Not increases, but...

Seeking refinement, accuracy, detail and solidity – optimizing...

Don Luigi Gloazzo: “Poverty is spreading because of...

Catullo, the exhibition for the 200th anniversary of...

Change the rave decree, only entertainment punished

The World Cup in Qatar and an alternative...

Seek refinement, precision, detail and solidity-optimize and refine...

Ivrea, crowds to listen to Pif and his...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy