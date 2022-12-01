the event

Balmeet Art is the title of the successful initiative organized by the Amis dij Balmit, which proposed art meetings in Borgofranco d’Ivrea in the Balmetti with painting, ceramics/sculpture, illustration, fashion and digital design, with the participation of Les Tourneurs of the lower Valle d’Aosta, Nasi by chance and Ugi. Artistic curators are two well-known artists in Canavese and beyond, Galliano Gallo and Rossana Challancin, who have called together their art colleagues for this special event in a special place like that of the characteristic Balmetti (video by Barbara Torra)

