Boric asks the extreme right to “act with wisdom and temperance”

The Chilean President, Gabriel Boric, asked this sunday the far-right Republican Party “to act with wisdom and temperance” after his overwhelming victory in the constituent elections.

It may interest you: There are already eight deaths after a massive hit-and-run in Texas

On national television, the president also urged the ultra formation to “not to make the same mistakes” of the first constitutional process, dominated by the left and which failed last September after the rejection of the Magna Carta proposal in a plebiscite.

“The previous process, we must say, failed because we did not know how to listen to each other among those who thought differently. I want to invite the Republican Party now not to make the same mistake that we did.” Indian.

With more than 95% of the tables counted, the Republican Party won 35.4% of the vote and at least the 20 directors necessary to have the power of veto in the drafting of the new constitutional norms.

If they unite with the traditional right of Chile Vamos (UDI, Renovación Nacional and Evópoli), which obtained 21.1% of the votes, they would have more than the 30 seats necessary to approve the new constitutional norms without the need to agree with the left. and thus set the tone for the new Magna Carta proposal.

“This process cannot be one of vendettas, but of putting Chile and its people ahead before partisan or personal interests,” Boric said.

Formed in 2019, the Republican Party is led by Jose Antonio Kast, who lost to Boric in the 2021 elections and is a staunch defender of the neoliberal model established in Chile by the military dictatorship (1973-1990).

“When the pendulum of history swings incessantly from one extreme to the other in a short time, it is always the most vulnerable people who suffer from the confrontation between the elites. Leadership is at stake to stop this pendulum movement,” added the president.

Do not stop reading: Who is Freddy Superlano, the opponent who wants to unseat Maduro?

Despite the fact that the official list came in second place and obtained 28.5% of the votes, Boric said that Chile once again has “the opportunity to build, dialogue and meeting, a Magna Carta that represents the desires of the country”.

With 95.4% of the votes counted, the final distribution of the 50 councilors who will draft the new Constitution proposal is still unknown, but everything indicates that neither the center-left list Todo por Chile nor the People’s Party ( populist right) will reach the sufficient percentage of votes to enter the council.

The 50 directors -25 men and 25 women- will take office on June 7 and will have five months to draft the proposed text, which will be submitted to a referendum on December 17.

On the same day of the installation, the directors will receive a draft that 24 experts appointed by Parliament have been drafting since March and that complies with 12 basic principles agreed a priori by the parties to avoid a refoundational proposal like the previous one. EFE