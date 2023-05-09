Boric does not deviate from his agenda after elections in Chile

The president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, said on Tuesday that he will not change his “north” after the resounding victory of the extreme right in the constituent elections last Sunday, which gave an unexpected turn to the Chilean political tableau.

“Our government has had and will continue to have a very clear work agenda defined by the needs of the people, by the commitments we have made with the country.”

Among those needs, the president listed “security and the cost of living,” as well as “reforms that guarantee greater social justice and equity, which are at the heart of social unrest.”

“That north (…) is not modified by circumstances,” he added Boric during the promulgation of a law that seeks to improve the prosecution of drug trafficking.

The far-right Republican Party, in favor of maintaining the current Magna Carta and the neoliberal model established during the dictatorship (1973-1990), won 23 of the 51 seats in the body that will draft the second Magna Carta proposal.

The extreme right took over 12 of the country’s 16 regions, including progressive strongholds like Valparaíso, and won enough seats to have veto power.

The official list, made up of Boric’s Broad Front, the Communist Party and the Socialist Party, came in second place with 16 councillors, while the traditional right wing of Chile Vamos (a bloc made up of Renovación Nacional, UDI and Evópoli) achieved 11 councillors. .

The last seat went to a Mapuche activist in the seat reserved for indigenous peoples and both the center-left and the populist Partido de la Gente were left out of the body.

“I DO NOT REPRESENT A PARTY”

The composition is totally antagonistic to that of the previous constituent convention, dominated by the left.

That convention drew up a refoundational text, which consigned the right to abortion, an indigenous justice and replaced the Senate with a less powerful legislative body, and which was rejected by 62% of Chileans in the plebiscite last September.

“We will continue working firmly to unite our society and recover interpersonal trust between citizens and also from citizens towards their institutions,” concluded Boric, who this time does not plan changes in his cabinet, unlike in September, when he removed several of his ministers and reinforced the moderate wing.

At that time, the current Minister of the Interior, Carolina Tohá, a member of the Party for Democracy (PPD), who decided not to run in the elections with the rest of the ruling party and joined the Christian Democrats, entered the government.

«I am in office because the president has asked me to. I am not representing a party, “said the head of the Interior on Tuesday in the same act in which Boric spoke.

The 51 councilors elected on Sunday have five months to work on a preliminary draft written by a group of experts appointed by Congress and which includes 12 constitutional bases previously agreed upon by the parties to avoid a refoundational proposal, such as the recognition that Chile is a State. social democratic law with a bicameral system.

If the extreme right and the extreme right join forces, they will be able to modify without counterweights the experts’ draft, which will then have to be submitted to a plebiscite in December. EFE