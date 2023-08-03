Boric, seeks to make a new tax reform

Chilean President Gabriel Boric said on Tuesday that his government will not insist on a rejected tax reform project and will promote new initiatives to raise the necessary funds to address some of his promised social proposals.

“We are not going to insist in the Senate with the project rejected by two votes, since there was a sector of politics that unfortunately never wanted to sit down at the table to find an agreement for the good of Chile. You know who you are, ”he said, pointing to sectors such as the UDI and RN but without naming them.

Through a new Fiscal Pact, Boric said that the spending proposals involve resources for 8,000 million dollars to finance programs such as the Universal Guaranteed Pension to improve the lowest pensions, reduction of waiting lists in health, as well as greater investment in citizen security.

“This proposal considers the contribution that growth makes, the reform of the state, the strengthening of tax control and the taxes paid by the sectors with the highest income to be able to finance in this way the social expenses that are urgent,” he said in a speech. televised.

The new government proposal will be divided into two projects, one to improve tax compliance and another to adjust the income tax focused on those who have more resources.

“This initiative will also include tax incentives for investment, productivity and formalization, as well as benefits for the middle class and a new regime for smaller companies,” he explained.

At the investment level, tax incentives such as semi-instantaneous depreciation and a fund of tax credits for investments with a multiplier effect on activity, employment and environmental sustainability are proposed.

