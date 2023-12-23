Boricua exonerated after 21 years in prison says he is “ready for the new second chance”

Puerto Rican Unjustly Imprisoned for 21 Years in Pennsylvania is Released

Noel Matos Montalvo, a Caborrojeño man who spent 21 years in Pennsylvania prisons for a double murder of which he always insisted he was innocent, was finally released last Monday, December 18, after years of fighting for his freedom.

Matos Montalvo described his time in prison as “living dead man,” marred by discrimination, abuse by authorities, and sexual harassment that he endured. But after enduring a long and grueling legal battle, he finally knew what it was like to be “born again into a new life” at 6:30 pm on Monday.

Now that he is free, Matos Montalvo longs to visit Puerto Rico to reunite with his elderly parents, eight daughters, and twelve grandchildren. He also hopes to enjoy traditional Puerto Rican Christmas dishes such as arroz con gandules and roast suckling pig.

He also aspires to lead a life free from any further legal battles. Matos Montalvo had been imprisoned for the murders of his brother’s partner, Milton Matos Montalvo, and a friend, Manuel Santana. He claimed that his brother was the one who committed the crime. Now that he is free from the accusations, Matos Montalvo has been relishing every meal, savoring all the foods he missed out on during his time in prison.

After escaping the death penalty and spending two years and seven months awaiting a new trial, Matos Montalvo described the harsh conditions he faced in prison, being kept in a cell without any outside contact. He stated that this treatment was even worse than when he was on death row. However, upon his exoneration by York County Court Judge Harry Ness, he experienced a sense of newfound hope and excitement for the future.

Looking ahead, Matos Montalvo hopes to take civil action against the state of Pennsylvania and law enforcement authorities for the abuses he suffered. He also plans to get a job, purchase a car, and rent an apartment, eventually reuniting with his family in Cabo Rojo.

His partner, Fatima Azzouz, who fought for his freedom, will also take civil action against the Pennsylvania authorities for the pain she has endured in the case. Azzouz revealed that she underwent physical and sexual abuse by police officers, leading her to fight for Montalvo’s release.

With their freedom finally secured, Matos Montalvo and Azzouz move forward with a renewed sense of purpose, cherishing their newfound liberty.

