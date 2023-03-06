Home News Boring tie between Valledupar FC and Llaneros
Boring tie between Valledupar FC and Llaneros

The match between Valledupar FC and Llaneros ended in a boring and silly goalless draw, valid for matchday 5 of the I-2023 Promotion Tournament.
The match, which was played on Sunday afternoon at the Armando Maestre Pavajeau stadium, was played behind closed doors as a result of the sanction imposed on the Verdiblanco club for bad behavior by its fans since the previous season.
Beyond some isolated skirmishes, both teams were satisfied in the end with the 0-0 that leaves the vallenatos as third from last with only two points and the llaneros in seventh place in the table with 7 points.

THE MATCH

The first minutes were indicative of what would happen throughout the ninety minutes. Although the visitor advanced their lines with the intention of suffocating the locals in their own home, those from Valledupar with quick counterattacks sought to damage the llanera defense. However, little happened in the areas.
After 10 minutes, the only clear goal of the match came for the Verdiblancos, at the feet of the midfielder Joiner Valencia who finished hard and high, but the goalkeeper Kevin Armesto avoided the goal and sent a corner kick.
At 22′, it was Llaneros who was able to go ahead on the scoreboard with a point-blank shot that was saved by goalkeeper Wilmer Asprilla.

The vallenato cast could not add their first victory in 2023./ PHOTO: DIMAYOR.

From then on and with the passing of the minutes, control of the ball was shared, although with few clear options to score.
The changes in the second half gave the visit a better result, which ended up generating several incursions into the Vallenato property, but with little effectiveness in the last quarter of the field.
Next Thursday, Valledupar FC visits Tigres at the Techo stadium. In four matches per tournament, Valledupar has two losses and two draws.

DATASHEET

Estadio: Armando Maestre Pavajeau from Valledupar.
Central: Ancizar Jimenez – Bogota
Date: 5 of the I-2023 Promotion Tournament.
Assistance: behind closed doors.
Valledupar FC: Weimar Asprilla; Gilbert Parra Darwin Balanta, Joan Cajares, Kevin Rivas, David Álvarez; Brayan Sánchez (Iván Camacho), Jean Angulo (Arney Rocha), Juan Cantillo, Jonier Valencia and Kevin Rentería (Wilber Bravo); Dayron Valencia (Ruben Ramos).
Yellow: Joiner Valencia (41’)
Technical director: Julian Barragan
plainsmen: Kevin Armesto; Juan Dominguez, Jan Angle, Sebastian Gonzalez, Jhonathan Munoz; Jhildrey Lasso, Juan Nieva, Matthew Garcia, Neider Ospina, Steven Lucumi and Darius Rodriguez.
Technical director: Gerson Gonzalez.

OTHER RESULTS

Sports Quindio 2-0 Barranquilla FC
Bogotá FC 0-2 Real Cartagena
Cúcuta Deportivo 2-1 Atlético FC
Cortuluá 1-0 Real Santander
Orsomarso SC 2-0 Tigres FC

6th of March

Leones FC vs. Patriotas FC

Hour: 6 p.m.
Estadio: Metropolitan of Itagui
Television: WIN+

BY: JOSÉ MARTÍNEZ / EL PILÓN

