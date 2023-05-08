Borja gave victory to River Plate in the Argentine superclassic

Colombian striker Miguel Ángel Borja became the hero of the Superclásico between River Plate and Boca Juniors by scoring the winning goal in stoppage time.

The match, which was played at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, ended with a score of 1-0 in favor of the millionaire team.

Borja’s goal came from the penalty spot, after referee Darío Herrera charged a foul committed on Pablo Solari. With this goal, Borja gave River Plate an important victory in the Argentine tournament, in which he remains at the top of the classification table with 37 units.

However, the end of the game was not without controversy and tension. After Borja’s goal, players from both teams engaged in a series of grabbing and shoving that lasted almost 15 minutes. The result of the brawl was the expulsion of six players: Agustín Palavecino, Elías Gómez and Ezequiel Centurión for River Plate, and Nicolás Valentini, Miguel Merentiel and Ezequiel Fernández for Boca Juniors, in addition to coach Miguel Almirón.

Despite the tension on the field, the River Plate players celebrated the victory with enthusiasm. Borja, in particular, was congratulated by his teammates for his important goal in the Superclásico.

With this victory, River Plate is emerging as one of the favorites to win the Argentine tournament. On the other hand, Boca Juniors, was left behind in the 13th position of the table with 18 units.

As for the other Colombian on the field, Sebastián Villa, who played for Boca Juniors, he had few chances and was well contained by the River Plate wingers. River Plate’s victory in the Superclásico will surely be an important boost for the millionaire team in its search for the Argentine title and to continue taking into account the painful 5-1 victory it suffered against Fluminense in the Copa Libertadores.