Boron One Reports AGM Results

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2023 / Boron One Holdings Inc. (“Boron One” or the “Company”) [TSXV:BONE]an international mineral exploration and development company,
announces the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting held on May 26, 2023. A quorum of shareholders represented in person, or by proxy, was present. All the resolutions set out in the
Information Circular were approved. No other business was brought before the Meeting.

The following Director nominees were re-elected to serve for the coming year:
James Wallis (96.77% in Favour)
Tim Daniels (94.80% in Favour)
Vladan Milosevic (96.77% in Favour)
Dusan Podunavac (96.77% in Favour)

