Borrell affirms that the war in Ukraine is cracking Russian power

The High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, speaks today with EFE during the International Conference on the Political Process in Venezuela, in Bogotá (Colombia). Photo EFE/ Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

The mutiny of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner shows that the war in Ukraine is “cracking” Russian power, said the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, on Monday, who warned of the danger posed by political instability in an atomic power.

The Ukraine conflict is “affecting its political system,” Borrell said, referring to Russia, arriving in Luxembourg for a meeting of European Union (EU) foreign ministers.

“Certainly, it is not good to see a nuclear power like Russia entering a phase of political instability. This is something that must be taken into account,” added the Spanish diplomat.

The Wagner group, Borrell said, is a “monster” created by Russian President Vladimir Putin, and now “the monster is acting against its creator. The monster bites.”

EU foreign ministers seek to draw conclusions from what happened over the weekend.

Sweden’s head of diplomacy, Tobias Billstrom, said only that it was a matter of “internal affairs” of Russia.

According to Billstrom, the “most important thing” was to maintain support for Ukraine so that the country can recover the territory occupied by Russian troops.

The troops of the Wagner group staged a rebellion against the military command on Saturday and advanced into Russian territory, but an agreement was reached within 24 hours, promoted by Belarus, and Wagner’s men finally withdrew on Sunday.

