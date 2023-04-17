Borsa Milano positive on the highs at the beginning of 2022, the banks are doing well, Nexi From Reuters

© Reuters. A woman in front of the entrance to the Milan Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo



MILAN (Reuters) – Piazza Affari slowed down slightly in a session that was nonetheless tonic, thanks in particular to the leap in banks, which have a greater relative weight on the Milan stock exchange than the rest of Europe, in the wake of better-than-expected quarterly results from some banking giants USA.

This week US corporate earnings season will be in full swing, while there is waiting to see when the Fed will end the ongoing monetary tightening. And US index futures also reflect this uncertainty by moving flat.

At around 12.45 the volume rose by 0.34%, returning to the levels of the beginning of January 2022. Volumes below the 850 million euro mark.

Among the featured titles:

Banks on the shields continue the recovery path after the turbulence of March, thanks to the new push coming from the USA and also from the new press rumors about M&A. Money in particular on BANCO BPM which strengthens to +4.10% with volumes after MF has returned to talk about possible consolidation scenarios in the Italian banking sector, suggesting the hypothesis of a flat business combination with UNICREDIT. Equita writes that a merger between UniCredit (BIT:) and Banco Bpm (BIT:) “would have a strong industrial rationale”. “At the same time, we consider an operation complicated at the moment considering the uncertainties on the evolution of the macro scenario and in the light of the presence of Credit Agricole (EPA:) as the Banco’s first shareholder”, reads the daily.

Inflows also MPS (BIT:) up 1.2% and BPER (BIT:) up +2.4%.

Leads NEXI (BIT:) with a leap of 3.2% driven by the announcement of the takeover by the consortium composed of CVC Capital and Francisco Partners on the English rival of digital payments Network International, with a valuation of the target company around 2, 56 billion dollars, well above expectations.

Insights on LAZIO (BIT:) which jumps by 1% after the victory in the league and the consolidation of second place behind Napoli, also up JUVENTUS (BIT:) (+1.5%), despite the defeat in Sassuolo .

The continuous rise in the price of , which has lasted for four consecutive weeks, rewards the oil sector: ENI (BIT:) grows by 1%, while SAIPEM (BIT:) retraces by 0.4%.

(Giancarlo Navach, editing Stefano Bernabei)