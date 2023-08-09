Börsenradio interview: Roland Nicklaus: “We aim to develop the next generation of brokers” – video

SMARTBROKER+ Early Access will start in the coming weeks. At that point, users will be able to trade with the new trading platform for the first time, and the long-awaited app will be launched at the same time. In the run-up to the publication, Roland Nicklaus, Chief Financial Officer of Smartbroker Holding AG, spoke to Peter Heinrich from the Börsenradio.

Nicklaus explains why there was no app for the previous Smartbroker, what the future business model looks like and why the relaunch is a “liberation blow” for him.

The interview with Roland Nicklaus was published on August 1, 2023 on the Börsenradio website. At this point, we are presenting the unabridged interview to our users, courtesy of Börsen Radio Network AG.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

