Complicated intervention for Suem, firefighters and carabinieri, Friday afternoon in Borso del Grappa, in via Lanchio. A young German girl was caught on the high voltage wires with her paraglider, suspended several meters above the ground. The woman managed to alert 118 and several rescuers arrived in the place.

Rescue on the spot

Enel was also alerted, which suspended the supply of electricity to allow the recovery of the young woman, who did not suffer injuries from the first checks. The intervention lasted until the evening, under the lights of the photoelectric system.

Hanging on the high voltage wires in Borso with the paraglider, here is the rescue

Friday was a record day for Suem di Crespano del Grappa, which carried out fifteen rescue operations.