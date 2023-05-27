Borussia Dortmund: What are the players from 2012 doing today?

The year is 2012 – Apple is confidently presenting the new iPhone 4 at its keynote speech, including the Siri voice assistant. Federal President Christian Wulff has to resign after leaving an angry message in the Bild editor-in-chief’s mailbox. And in the Bundesliga, a word can be heard that many did not know before: “changing of the guard”. Borussia Dortmund was number 1 in Germany. And that for the second time.

After the completely surprising championship title in 2011, coach Jürgen Klopp’s team even went one better the following year: 34 games, 25 wins, 80 goals – in the end eight points ahead of Bayern. And to top it off, the “Humiliation of Berlin”, as the BVB sent FCB home 5-2 in the final of the DFB Cup.

The Dortmund team has legendary status among home fans. But it’s now eleven years since the championship trophy was stretched into the Dortmund evening sky for the last time. What are the “young savages” of the time doing today?