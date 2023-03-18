Home News Borussia Mönchengladbach is on the spot – football – sport
Borussia Mönchengladbach is on the spot – football – sport

Europe far away

Because Europe has probably lost sight of Gladbach at the latest after the meager home draw against a Bremen trunk eleven. In the no man’s land of the table, there aren’t too many goals left for the rest of the season – so at least for the fans, winning the derby is at the top of the wish list. “There were a few motivating words, they are good and really went down well with everyone“Hoffman said.

In Cologne, however, what is needed above all is better exploitation of chances. Hofmann, Marcus Thuram and Co. could have scored five or six goals against Bremen – in the end the goals from Thuram (48th) and Florian Neuhaus (73rd) were not enough because Marvin Ducksch (65th and 89th) scored twice had an answer ready. In the end, Borussia had accumulated an impressive xG value (expected goals) of 3.09 with twelve shots on goal, while Bremen only managed 0.8 (three shots on goal).

It feels like shit, we deserved a win“said sporting director Roland Virkus, and coach Daniel Farke also admitted:”We just don’t use the chances enough, that’s a general problem.

Four games without a win and hardly any goals

It’s true: Borussia have not won in four games since beating Bayern Munich, three of which ended without a goal of their own. “Our performance in the second half of the season is very inconsistent. The game against Bremen reflects the second half of the season – one half wasn’t so good, the other half was good“Said Virkus. The result is tenth place – beyond good and evil.

After all, the team was self-critical. “We are professionals who grab our own noses“, said Hofmann. The team will be coached by Farke.”always 1A prepared for the games“, so the national player: “It’s bitter when we don’t manage to get the ball in there. The coach can’t walk onto the pitch himself.

